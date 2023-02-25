Left Menu

Spain: 6 detained for possible match-fix in Copa del Rey

Six people have been detained for their alleged involvement in a scheme to possibly fix a Copa del Rey game, Spanish police said.The game under investigation was Levantes 8-0 victory at lower-tier Huracn Melilla on Dec. 2, 2021.

Updated: 25-02-2023 10:07 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 09:56 IST
Spain: 6 detained for possible match-fix in Copa del Rey
Six people have been detained for their alleged involvement in a scheme to possibly fix a Copa del Rey game, Spanish police said.

The game under investigation was Levante's 8-0 victory at lower-tier Huracán Melilla on Dec. 2, 2021. The game was in Melilla, one of Spain's two north African exclaves.

Police said the six people detained were all Spaniards. They gave no other information on their identities.

Authorities took notice of the game after numerous bets were made in Melilla both online and at betting parlors, police said.

Following Thursday's announcement by police that they were investigating the game, Huracán issued a statement saying it would fully collaborate with authorities and it would take immediate action against any employee, player or club executive implicated in any match-fix.

Levante also said on Thursday in a statement that it had nothing to do with the allegations.

Levante is a second-division club but was in the top league at the time. Huracán is in the fifth tier of Spanish soccer.

