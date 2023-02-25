Left Menu

National Rowing Championship: Services stamp authority; Satnam upsets Olympian Arvind

Services at the end of the day bagged all but one of the eight titles up for grabs in the men's section, which included the Para Men's Single Sculls which was decided on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2023 13:01 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 13:01 IST
National Rowing Championship: Services stamp authority; Satnam upsets Olympian Arvind
Arvind Singh (left), winner Satnam Singh (centre), Karamjit (right) in Men's Single Sculls (Image: RFI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) ruled the waters at the Army Rowing Node, CME, but it was 22-year-old Navy man Satnam Singh who prevented them from sweeping stakes in the of 40th Senior Rowing Championships 2023 on Friday. Services at the end of the day bagged all but one of the eight titles up for grabs in the men's section, which included the Para Men's Single Sculls which was decided on Thursday.

The face-off between the Army Sports Control Board (ASCB) and Services turned out to be a Services day out in the five events that both lined up for. As a result, the Coxed Eights, Quadruple Sculls, Coxless Fours, Double Sculls and LightWeight Double Sculls events saw a Service-Army end at the finish line. The day also had a huge result in the Men's Single Sculls event when 2018 Youth Olympian Satnam Singh (7 minutes 11.9 seconds) topped his run in the 2000-meter run. The win was huge as it was his maiden National title in the event he picked up just a month and a half back, but above all, it was getting the better of the fancied and experienced Tokyo Olympian Arvind Singh (7:13.8s) and Karamjit (Army; 7:15.4s).

Victory for Satnam also meant pushing the smooth-running Services contingent into a second-placed finish for the first time in the day. In the women's section, Mrunmayee Salgaokar bagged the Women's Single Sculls event and earned the lone success for Maharashtra. With a winning effort of 8:24.4s, the Nashik-based lass pulled ahead of defending champion Kushpreet Kaur (Madhya Pradesh; 8:29.7s) and Uttar Pradesh's Kiran Devi (8:53.9s).

For Mrunmayee, the gold meant bettering her bronze medal finish she managed at Pune during the last Senior Nationals. Moreover, the win was huge as she relegated both Kushpreet and Kiran who finished ahead of her. The women's section, unlike the men's, was competitive with Odisha winning three events, Manipur pocketed two, while Maharashtra and Kerala had one each.

Orissa eves had wins in the Coxed Eights, Coxless Pairs and LightWeight double Sculls events respectively, while Manipur had the Quadruple Sculls and Double Sculls events in their bag. Kerala bagged the Coxless Fours title. The action now shifts to the 24th Open Sprint National which begins on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

 Nigeria
2
SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

 Global
3
Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own theory in South Carolina murder trial; Yellen says will talk deficit-reduction with Republicans, not debt limit and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023