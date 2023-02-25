Kashmir-based bat manufacturing company signs MoUs with international boards, leagues

A Kashmir-based cricket bat manufacturing company has signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with various international boards and leagues, in order to help them to scout young talent in the valley.

The company, 'Gr8 Sports', is the first bat manufacturing company to introduce the Kashmir willow bats in international cricket. Bats manufactured by the company were used during the T20 World Cup by cricketers from Oman.

''We have signed MoUs with different nations to give opportunities and exposure to the budding cricketers,'' Fawzul Kabiir, managing director of the company, told reporters here.

He said the company is providing local players a ''huge opportunity'' to make it big in the world of cricket.

''Our aim is to give raw talent to the world and provide cricketers with opportunities in the international teams and leagues, rather than sponsorship,'' he said.

Kabiir said the company wants to make a database of cricketers from across the country and provide them opportunities. ''Till now, the players did not have the framework to move forward in the career and the talent was being wasted. Now, they have the opportunity,'' he said.

''We have opened a talent management company 'Mobika Sports'. The budding cricketers below the age of 36 will create a profile on our website.

''They (players) will make the clips of their batting, bowling or wicket-keeping, then upload them on their profile on the website. They can also tag them to our social media accounts. ''This process will go on round the year and each player will have to upload at least 20 videos each of his batting or bowling at different times which we will assess and then select the potential candidates,'' he added.

