Mumbai Indians begin WPL camp ahead of inaugural season

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2023 18:03 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 18:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai Indians began their camp for the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League here on Saturday. The team started its first practice session under the watchful eyes of the support team, headed by chief coach Charlotte Edwards.

''It's been brilliant. It's been great to get the team out here. Obviously, our own venue and to see the players, it's been brilliant for me. Heard a lot about these players and to finally get them into the nets and watch them in action it's been fantastic,'' Edwards said in a release.

Mumbai Indians will play their first match against Gujarat Gaints on March 4 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

