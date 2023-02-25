Left Menu

NZ vs Eng, Wellington Test Day-2: Visitors continue to dominate hosts

England continues dominating New Zealand on the second test match's second day. England lost a couple of wickets early but Joe Root continued to maintain the scoring rate. Stokes decided to declare at 435/8. New Zealand lost three wickets quickly and at the end of Day 2 Tom Blundell and Tim Southee were the last man standing for the home team.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2023 18:04 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 18:02 IST
NZ vs Eng, Wellington Test Day-2: Visitors continue to dominate hosts
England cricket team. (Photo- ECB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

James Anderson and Jack Leach orchestrated the downfall of New Zealand on the 2nd day of the second test match. By picking up three wickets each. the Kiwis fell like a house of cards and ended their day with 138/7 at the stumps. Tom Blundell and the skipper Tim Southee were the last men standing for New Zealand with unbeaten scores of 25*(55) and 23*(18) respectively. The visitors dominated the hosts in all three sessions of the first day in the second test match. England resumed their innings on 315/3 with Harry Brook on 184 and Joe Root standing on 101. A lot of fans were expecting Brooks to score a double century but he ended up giving away his wicket quite early to Matt Henry.

Just like Day-1, New Zealand began their day by picking up a few early wickets, however, as the day progressed their bowlers started to fade away. For England, Joe Root held his ground and ended up with an unbeaten score of 153* as the English skipper Ben Stokes decided to declare the innings at 435/8. With hopes of levelling the series, New Zealand's opening order went through a nightmare as in a quick session Devon Conway, Kane Williamson and Will Young were back in the pavilion with their heads down. With 21 runs on the board for a loss of 3 wickets Henry Nicholas and Tom Latham came in to steady the sinking hopes of their team. But Latham's controversial departure triggered a collapse and soon New Zealand found themselves with a score of 103-7.

Tim Southee and Tom Blundell came as their last acknowledged batsmen to pull a rabbit out of the hat. However, the weather had something else in store for both these teams. Rain again interrupted the day and forced the officials to call the day off early. England will try to force a follow on. However, if the weather allows the game to progress smoothly Day-3 will be the turning point of this match as well as the series.

In order to compensate for the lost overs both teams will begin their day a bit early. The first ball of Day-3 will be bowled at 3 am IST.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

 Nigeria
2
SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

 Global
3
Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own theory in South Carolina murder trial; Yellen says will talk deficit-reduction with Republicans, not debt limit and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023