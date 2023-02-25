"The agressive approach puts me in a better position" Travis Head has a special tactic in store against Indian bowlers

In a recent press conference held in Delhi, Australia's Travis Head revealed the tactic that allows him to face Indian bowlers with more ease. In the second India-Australia Test match, Head came out to open with Usman Khwaja instead of out-of-form David Warner. When his teammates were struggling Travis made batting look easy. On a tricky surface, Travis managed to play a lightning quick knock of 43 runs on a tricky surface.

In the press conference, he shared the approach that works for him "The aggressive approach puts me in a better position in my defence and I think we have seen it against Sri Lanka. Against Sri Lanka I was looking more to defend rather than waiting to attack instead. Here, I have come with the approach of attacking first and defend second and I think, I do that in my game naturally I found that in Australia when I have looked to attack first, naturally my feet move better, I am in better positions I defend better and I have done this in my entire career," said Travis Head while talking to Australian media. Usually, when a player goes out of form they try to defend as much as can. An attacking mindset takes a backdrop as chances of losing a wicket increase when a player looks to go all out against the bowler. One mistimed shot is more than enough to end a player's innings but for Travis, this is not the case. "My general mindset has been being more aggressive for the past 8 or 12 months and I think that has put me in a better stage I can move my feet well and defence the ball better so that is the same here. It does not seam, here it spins so same fundamentals," said Travis Head while talking to Australian media.

In the second test match, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja single-handedly turned the second test match in favour of India with their skills and expertise. The Aussie batters' defensive approach didn't produce any fruitful results. Travis Head was the only batter in the second innings to survive on the pitch once it became difficult for batters to understand the pitch. It will be interesting to see whether Travis will continue his same approach in the third Test in Indore as well. (ANI)

