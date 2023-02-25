Left Menu

Bengaluru Open 2023: Max Purcell reaches final, defeats Serbia's Hamad Medjedovic in semis

In the semi-final, Purcell, who had won the trophy in Chennai last Sunday, defeated Serbia's Hamad Medjedovic 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (4)

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 20:44 IST
Max Purcell. (Photo- Bengaluru Open Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Max Purcell of Australia placed himself in line to win a second ATP Challenger title within a week when he marched into the final of the Bengaluru Open 2023 on Saturday at the KSLTA Stadium. In the semi-final, Purcell, who had won the trophy in Chennai last Sunday, defeated Serbia's Hamad Medjedovic 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (4). Purcell of Australia will face No. 2 seed and countryman James Duckworth in the summit clash on Sunday. Duckworth defeated compatriot James McCabe 6-3, 6-3 in the other Last-4 clash.

Purcell, the defending Wimbledon doubles champion, made a bright beginning to the match, bringing up a break in the very first game and he did not let the advantage slip for the remaining part of the first set. Medjedovic gathered together his game in the second set to take a 3-0 lead but Purcell hit back to make it 3-3. The Aussie had a golden chance to close out the match in the second set itself while serving on the back of a 5-4 lead but the Serbian broke back to make it 5-5.

Medjedovic garnered another break in the 12th game to pocket the second set 7-5. In the deciding third set, both the players managed to hold on to their serve as the match veered towards a tie-break. In the tie-break, a mini-break gave Purcell a 5-4 lead and the Australian this time did not squander the chance to emerge the winner.

The prestigious ATP Challenger event is being organised by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) at the KSLTA Stadium in Bengaluru. Earlier, Duckworth made light work of McCabe in a match where the former was in full control. Duckworth employed his trusted formula of big serves and sharp ground shots to gain a measured win over McCabe.

The constant pressure applied by Duckworth was evidenced by the 6 breakpoints he earned in the match, and he could also convert 3 of them to wrest the match. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

