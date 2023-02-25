Left Menu

Rugby-Ireland hold off spirited Italy for 34-20 Six Nations win

Ireland, who top the Six Nations table with 15 points from three matches, looked as though they would run riot after four tries in the first 35 minutes, with lock James Ryan, fullback Hugo Keenan and centre Bundee Aki the other scorers. Italy took the game to their vaunted visitors though and ran the ball from all positions, sometimes naively, as they scored tries through scrumhalf Stephen Varney and wing Pierre Bruno, but they could not convert when well-placed in the second half.

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 21:46 IST
Wing Mack Hansen scored a brace of tries as Ireland held off a spirited challenge from hosts Italy in Rome to claim a 34-20 bonus-point victory in the Six Nations and stay on course for a Grand Slam. Ireland, who top the Six Nations table with 15 points from three matches, looked as though they would run riot after four tries in the first 35 minutes, with lock James Ryan, fullback Hugo Keenan and centre Bundee Aki the other scorers.

Italy took the game to their vaunted visitors though and ran the ball from all positions, sometimes naively, as they scored tries through scrumhalf Stephen Varney and wing Pierre Bruno, but they could not convert when well-placed in the second half. Ireland led 24-17 at halftime but the game tightened up after the break with Italy flyhalf Paolo Garbisi superb in controlling the tempo for the home side, who continue to impress in defeat in this year's competition.

