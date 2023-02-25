ATK Mohun Bagan beat East Bengal 2-0, maintain derby supremacy
ATK Mohun Bagan maintained their recent dominance over East Bengal with a 2-0 win over the arch-rivals in the return leg Indian Super League derby at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday.
After a goalless first-half, the Mariners took the lead through a 68th minute strike from Slavko Damjanovic. Manvir Singh tried a cheeky back heel which the forward tried to head in but failed and the ball hit the post. The ball then rebounded to the feet of Damjanovic who tucked it home from a couple of inches out.
ATKMB then put the final nail in the coffin when Australian Dimitri Petratos struck from a rebound.
The Mariners thus extended their winning streak against East Bengal to eight matches, including the I-League clash in January 2020, when Mohun Bagan did not merge with ATK.
