Mentality of western countries was imposed on India for 70 years: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that mentality of western countries was imposed on India for 70 years but the way of thinking is changing now.He also cautioned the youth to remain alert against the forces trying to break up the country using a report, billionaire and other means. Thakur was speaking at Yuva Samvaad India 2047 organized by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangthan Chhattisgarh unit at Rawatpura Sarkar University in Dhaneli village.We should be proud of our heritage, history, art, culture and tradition.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 25-02-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 22:25 IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur ( File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that ''mentality of western countries'' was imposed on India for 70 years but the way of thinking is changing now.

He also cautioned the youth to remain alert against the forces trying to break up the country using ''a report, billionaire and other means.'' Thakur was speaking at Yuva Samvaad India @2047 organized by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangthan Chhattisgarh unit at Rawatpura Sarkar University in Dhaneli village.

''We should be proud of our heritage, history, art, culture and tradition. The mentality of western countries was imposed on our country for 70 years. The work of changing this thinking has been done in the last eight years,'' the BJP leader said.

''Today, we can say with pride that the magnificent Somnath Dham, Kashi Dham, Kedarnath Dham and Mahakal Dham were built, and next year the construction of Ayodhya Dham will be completed,'' he added.

The development of these religious places has increased tourist footfall, generating employment for the locals, the minister said.

Thakur warned the youth to remain alert against ''forces trying to break up the country using a report, billionaire and other means.'' He, however, did not elaborate which ''report'' or ''billionaire'' he was referring to. The BJP had recently slammed billionaire investor George Soros for his comments on democracy in India. Before that, the opposition had targeted the Narendra Modi government over the Hindenburg report on the Adani group. There is a need to remain alert against those who spread propaganda against the country and mislead people, Thakur further said.

Later, speaking at the Youth-20 consultation held at the Indian Institute of Management, Raipur, Thakur highlighted the importance of technology in bridging gaps, providing opportunities to showcase talent, and solving global problems.

He praised the youth of Chhattisgarh for leveraging disruptive technologies and possessing unmatched vigor, vitality and vibrancy.

India is now a hub of start-up ecosystem with 90,000 start-ups and 107 unicorn companies, he said. India is the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world with 107 unicorns, the minister added.

The youth should expand their network and establish more connections with people as it could be beneficial for their future, the BJP leader said, adding,” Your network is your net worth.” Director of IIM Raipur Dr Ram Kumar Kakani was present on the occasion.

