NFL-'Regrettable cost': Dolphins CB Jones says career had physical toll

Eight-year NFL veteran Byron Jones said on social media on Saturday that his career in professional football took a serious physical toll, cautioning the upcoming draft class. "It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee," said Jones.

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2023 05:35 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 05:35 IST
Eight-year NFL veteran Byron Jones said on social media on Saturday that his career in professional football took a serious physical toll, cautioning the upcoming draft class. The 30-year-old cornerback did not play for the entire 2022 season due to injury after the Miami Dolphins signed him in 2020. He previously played for the Dallas Cowboys.

"I can't run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game," he wrote on Twitter. The Dolphins and Cowboys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The remarks were posted with a retweet of an 2015 NFL post celebrating his 12-foot 3-inch broad jump at the annual scouting combine. He was later selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. "It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee," said Jones. "In my opinion, no amount of professional success or financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities.

"Godspeed to the draft class of 2023." The 2018 Pro Bowler signed a five-year deal with the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 worth a reported $82.5 million.

