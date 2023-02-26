Vadehi bags ITF title in Gurugram
The experienced Vaidehi Chaudhari prevailed over a spirited Sandeepti Singh Rao to clinch the singles title of the USD 15,000 ITF women's tennis tournament at Baliawas here on Sunday.
The 19-year-old Sandeepti, who ousted doubles winner Zeel Desai in the semifinal, began on a positive note taking the first set but Vaidehi forced her way in to close out the match 4-6 6-2 6-0.
Zeel Desai and her Thai partner Punnin Kovapitukted had pocketed the doubles title on Saturday.
