Sharma, Ahlawat sign off tied 13th, Siem pip Paul to lift Indian Open trophy

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 26-02-2023 18:07 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 18:06 IST
Sharma, Ahlawat sign off tied 13th, Siem pip Paul to lift Indian Open trophy
Subhankar Sharma and Veer Ahlawat signed off as the best-placed Indians at tied 13th even as Germany's Marcel Siem edged out compatriot Yannik Paul by one stroke to lift the Hero Indian Open trophy here Sunday.

Sharma, a two-time DP World Tour winner, carded a solid 68 with six birdies and two bogeys in the final round, while Ahlawat scored a one-over 73 as the duo ended with a four-day total of 284 at the DLF golf and country club.

While the Indians slipped out of contention after the first two days, the 42-year-old Siem was the epitome of consistency as he fired a four-under 68 to topple Paul (70) by one stroke and claim his fifth DP World Tour win.

Starting the day with a one-stroke deficit, Siem birdied the fourth hole to catch up with his overnight leader Paul, who had dominated the last three days. The duo picked up a birdie each in the 8th to make the turn at 12-under.

However, Paul soon slipped to a two-shot deficit with Siem charging ahead following back-to-back birdies at the 10th and 11th to reach 14-under.

The 13th hole changed it all as Paul sank a birdie to raise hopes of regaining his edge after his rival Siem stumbled on a bogey.

Siem, however, once again edged in front after sinking a smooth birdie putt at the 15th, even as Paul parred.

The 42-year-old from Dusselforf, who had won four titles between 2004 and 2014, then kept his nose ahead and threw his hat in celebration after knocking down a putt for a par in the final hole.

India's Angad Cheema (74), who was tied 2nd after day 2, was left ruing his chances as he dropped a quadruple bogey in his final hole after looking good enough to grab a top 10 finish.

Cheema was six-under for the week until he stumbled on the 18th to finish at the 20th spot, sharing the place with fellow Indian Honey Baisoya, who scored a second successive 73.

For Sharma, it was a good day in office.

''Today was really good, I played quite well and hung in there. Played well on the back nine, which I'm quite happy about. Didn't really have my best on the back nine all week, but today was quite nice. So quite happy and it's a good way to finish the event,'' he said.

''Today, I just got off to a good start, I made birdie on the first which was a good start and after that something clicked. Even though I made a mistake on the 8th, I was still able to stay within my zone and I'm particularly happy with the way I played the back nine, it was really solid.'' Among other Indians, Yuvraj Sandhu (70) finished tied 25 at even par 288, Manu Gandas (74) was tied 32nd, Sachin Baisoya (75) and S Chikkarangappa (72) were tied 37th, Kartik Sharma (75) was tied 42nd and Gaganjeet Bhullar (77) ended at tied 44th.

Veterans SSP Chawrasia (75) and Shiv Kapur (77) ended at tied 48th at six-over 294.

