Australia elect to bat against South Africa in Women's T20 World Cup final

The Meg Lanning-led Australia have won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

Five-time champions Australia have named an unchanged side for the summit clash against the Sune Luus-led South Africa, who are in their maiden final.

South Africa too have named an unchanged side.

Australia had defeated India in a thrilling semi-final at the same venue.

Teams: South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sune Luus(c), Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

