Senior Men Inter-Department National C'ship: Sports Authority of India beat Tamil Nadu Police 4-2

The 3rd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2023 got off to a rousing start, with Railway Sports Promotion Board, Central Reserve Police Force, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, and Sports Authority of India each picking up three points after victories in their respective games on Sunday. Railway Sports Promotion Board defeated Air India Sports Promotion Board 2-0 in Pool A's first game. Gursahibjit Singh (1') scored the first goal for the Railway Sports Promotion Board in the first minute of the game. Harsahib Singh (30') scored his team's second goal as they cruised to victory.

Central Reserve Police Force defeated Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy 7-1 in Pool A in the second match. Samsher (11') of the Central Reserve Police Force opened the scoring, and he was followed by braces from Rahul Sharma (17', 25'), Kaushal Yadav (22', 39'), and Lovejeet Singh (48', 49'). Anil Pateliya (50') scored a goal for Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy near the end of the game, but it was not enough to change the outcome of the game. The first match in Pool B saw Petroleum Sports Promotion Board defeat the All India Police Sports Control Board by a 6-2 scoreline. Gurjinder Singh (25', 39'), Maninder Singh (34'), Sumit Kumar (45', 56'), and Sunil Yadav (51') got on the scoresheet for Petroleum Sports Promotion Board while Varinder Singh (29') and Akashdeep Singh (48') scored for All India Police Sports Control Board.

The last match of the day, from Pool B, between Sports Authority of India and Tamil Nadu Police was a nail-biter with Sports Authority of India coming out on top with a 4-2 victory. The goal scorers for Tamil Nadu Police were Mathan M (20') and Shanmugavel S (47'), while Tharun Kumar (19'), Mallappa Chetan Karisiri (23', 43'), and Rohit (48') scoring for Sports Authority of India and sealing their victory. (ANI)

