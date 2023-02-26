Mooney guides Australia to fighting 156 against South Africa in final
Kapp too took two wickets conceding 35 runs.Brief Scores Australia 156 for 6 in 20 overs Beth Mooney 74, Ashleigh Gardner 29 Marizanne Kapp 235.
Australia opener Beth Mooney smashed an unbeaten 74 off just 53 balls to guide five-time champions to a competitive 156 for six in the Women's T20 World Cup final against South Africa here Sunday.
After Australia lost dependable opener Alyssa Healy for 18, Mooney, who had struck 54 against India in the semifinal against India, did the rebuilding work with Ashleigh Gardner (29).
The in-form batter smashed nine boundaries and a six at a strike rate of nearly 140 to trouble the Proteas bowlers.
Healy was undone by a short ball with extra bounce. The veteran opener could not get going as she tried to heave the ball over cover only to be caught by Nadine De Klerk off Marizanne Kapp.
Shabnim Ismail emerged the most successful bowler for South Africa grabbing two wickets for 26 runs. Kapp too took two wickets conceding 35 runs.
Brief Scores: Australia: 156 for 6 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 74, Ashleigh Gardner 29; Marizanne Kapp 2/35).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cricket-Media slate 'uncomprehending' Australia after Nagpur loss
India register innings win over Australia in Nagpur Test, take 1-0 lead
Women's T20 WC: Defending champions Australia start with crushing 97-run win over NZ, Gardner shines with fifer
Cricket-Australia get Starc boost but Cummins rules out 'reinventing the wheel'
Australia rout NZ by 97 runs, begin T20 Women's World Cup title defence in style