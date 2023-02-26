Left Menu

Australia win record-extending sixth women's T20 World Cup title

PTI | Capetown | Updated: 26-02-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 21:42 IST
Australia made it a hat-trick of women's T20 World Cup titles with a 19-run victory over South Africa as Beth Mooney's 74-run knock proved pivotal to their record sixth trophy win here Sunday.

Australia's previous victories came in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2020.

Set a target of 157 for victory, South Africa were restricted to 137 for six as their hopes of lifting the trophy on their maiden appearance in the final went up in smoke.

The Proteas opener Laura Wolvaardt kept the match alive till she was around, but her dismissal at 61 (48 balls) in the 17th over ended their title hopes.

Australia would thank Mooney for the way she played despite losing her opening partner Alyssa Healy (18). The all-rounder rebuilt the innings in a cool and composed manner as she guided her team to 156/6 in 20 overs.

The in-form batter smashed nine boundaries and a six at a strike rate of nearly 140 to trouble the Proteas bowlers.

Brief Scores: Australia: 156 for 6 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 74, Ashleigh Gardner 29; Marizanne Kapp 2/35, Shabnim Ismail 2/26) South Africa: 137 for 6 inj 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 61, Chloe Tryon 25).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

