Sports News Roundup: F1 team bosses have their own light-bulb moment; Alcaraz says leg issue not a worry before Norrie rematch in Rio final and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Mixed Martial Arts-Ukrainian Amosov retains Bellator belt with dominant victory

Ukrainian Yaroslav Amosov made a triumphant return to mixed martial arts after defending his country against Russia's invasion, retaining his Bellator welterweight title in a dominant win by unanimous decision over Logan Storley. Amosov, who told Reuters about his experiences defending Ukraine ahead of the title fight, put on a striking clinic to defend the championship belt he recovered from his mother's house after his hometown of Irpin was liberated last year.

Tennis-Alcaraz says leg issue not a worry before Norrie rematch in Rio final

Carlos Alcaraz played down concerns about a fresh leg injury after reaching the final of the Rio Open on Saturday, saying it was normal for him to compete with some pain and he would be 100% ready to face Cameron Norrie. Alcaraz claimed the U.S. Open title in September and became the youngest player to top the world rankings at 19 but suffered an abdominal issue at the Paris Masters in November and pulled out of last month's Australian Open with a leg problem.

Motor racing-F1 team bosses have their own light-bulb moment

The late McLaren boss Teddy Mayer liked to compare Formula One drivers to interchangeable light-bulbs, declaring "you plug them in and they do the job", and nowadays the same might be said for team principals. The season kicks off in Bahrain next week with four of the 10 teams under new management since the end of the last campaign.

Grapefruit League roundup: Pete Alonso hits first HR for Mets

Pete Alonso went 3-for-3 and clubbed his first home run of the spring as the host New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 5-2 on Saturday evening in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Alonso also scored two runs. Daniel Vogelbach had two hits with an RBI and Abraham Almonte went 2-for-2 with two RBIs for the Mets.

Tennis-Medvedev downs Murray to claim Doha title

Daniil Medvedev maintained his winning roll to beat Andy Murray in the Qatar Open final and claim his second title in successive weeks on Saturday. Veteran Murray, bidding for his 47th career title but first since 2019, pushed the Russian hard but succumbed 6-4 6-4 in a battle of former world number ones.

Tennis-Krejcikova eyes return to singles big-league after Dubai win

Barbora Krejcikova said she hoped her Dubai triumph can help get her singles career get back on track following an injury-plagued 2022, during which the former French Open champion slid down the world rankings. An accomplished doubles player with plenty of major success, Krejcikova announced herself on the Grand Slam stage in singles when she won the 2021 Roland Garros title and climbed to number two in the rankings the following year.

Boxing-Paul, Fury hit their marks ahead of Saudi celebrity boxing showdown

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury made weight on Saturday ahead of their showdown in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, when both men will put their unbeaten records on the line in a long-awaited contest more about celebrity bragging rights than punching prowess. Heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury sported a keffiyeh headscarf and sunglasses as his half-brother Tommy weighed in at 184.5 pounds, half a pound under the cruiserweight limit, while Paul tipped the scales at 183.6.

NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum sends Celtics past 76ers

Jayson Tatum hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining to lift the Boston Celtics past the host Philadelphia 76ers, 110-107, on Saturday. Joel Embiid appeared to send the game into overtime with a 75-foot 3-pointer, but the ball was ruled to be in his hands when the clock ran out.

NHL roundup: Roope Hintz's SO goal lifts Stars past Knights

Roope Hintz scored the tying goal with 38 seconds left and then tallied the game-winner in the shootout as the Dallas Stars rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Trailing 2-1, Dallas pulled goalie Jake Oettinger for an extra attacker with 2:12 remaining. Hintz tied it at the 19:22 mark when he fired a wrist shot from the high slot into the upper left corner of the net for his 24th goal of the season.

Tennis-Murray bullish about joining 800-win club despite physical limitation

Andy Murray was on the verge of retirement in 2019 due to a niggling hip issue and faced an uncertain future after a second surgery the following year, but the former world number one is now targeting 800 career wins after a run to the Doha final. The 35-year-old fell to a 6-4 6-4 defeat by Daniil Medvedev in the Qatar Open final on Saturday in only his fourth ATP title clash since returning to the tour.

