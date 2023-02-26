It was pretty special: Meg Lanning on record-extending sixth T20 WC title

Australia captain Meg Lanning has termed their record-extending sixth ICC Women's T20 World Cup title as a ''special'' effort from the group, saying she was super proud of the feat.

A dominant Australia on Sunday defeated hosts South Africa by 19 runs in the final to clinch a hat-trick of T20 World Cup titles and extend their domination in world cricket.

''It's pretty special from the group. All teams came hard at us but super proud. We felt like it was a good score but we have to bowl well. It was not as good as the semi-final. We had to put pressure on South Africa. It was about enjoying the process and do what we were doing. It was about keeping things simple when the pressure is on,'' Lanning said after the win.

''Thoroughly enjoyed it. We were able to get out and see what this country has to offer. Nice to enjoy the win with this group. It's a special group. Not just the players but the support staff that put in a lot of effort. Thanks to the families, including my mom and dad who are here.'' South Africa skipper Sune Luus rued the loss of wickets at crucial junctures but was proud of the effort from her side. ''To play to this crowd with so many people watching and supporting, we never imagined. If you would have told me before the game that Australia would have scored 156, we would have taken it. We lost wickets at crucial times, they bowled well and we are proud of how we did. I don't think it's going backward.'' She congratulated Australia for their outstanding show in the tournament.

''You guys are very annoying! But congratulations to Meg (Lanning) and the team. You are setting benchmark for other teams to live up to.'' She said women's cricket is on the upswing and will continue growing with time. ''Just to keep on growing. We have set the platform today and throughout the tournament. We need to keep growing through pipeline and keep challenging Australia.'' Australia opener Beth Mooney, who was adjudged 'Player of the Match' for her 53-ball unbeaten 74, said she was glad that she could contribute to the team's success after failing initially in the tournament.

''Incredible being in South Africa and playing in front of a crowd like this one was special. I am glad I can fake it. I was not calm and the crowd was impressive and not many cheering for us. I walked off thinking we hadn't gotten on the board. Never judge a wicket till both the teams had batted and we did well.

''I was disappointed with my output in the first couple of games. The belief of the support staff helped me turn it around. It's nice to sit with the group and celebrate,'' she said. Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, the 'Player of the tournament', said it was a proud moment for the team.

''We have been longing for this moment. Proud of this group. Personal accolades are great but I am proud of this win,'' she said.

