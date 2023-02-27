Isle of Man bundle out for 10 runs, lowest total in men's T20Is

Isle of Man were skittled out for 10, the lowest total in men's T20s by Spain on Sunday as seven players made ducks. Isle of Man dropped below Sydney Thunder, who earlier this year in the Big Bash League (BBL) succumbed to the Adelaide Strikers for 15 all out in 5.5 overs. When Turkey was bowled out for 21 against the Czech Republic in 2019, they previously held the record for the lowest T20 scoring.

As the second Twenty20 International was washed out, hosts Spain entered Cartagena with a commanding 4-0 lead in the six-match series. Spain played flawlessly throughout. In a combined eight-over session, Mohammad Kamran and Atif Mehmood took four wickets each, producing three maidens. In addition to a hat-trick, Kamran's period resulted in an immediate victory over Isle of Man. Four balls into the ninth over, Lorne Burns followed the left-arm seamers to complete the inning.

Kamran set the tone by nicking off Adam McAuley with the first ball after the hosts decided to field. Luke Ward, Edward Beard, and Christian Webster were all run out of the game in the following over by Kamran, who also picked up a hat-trick run, bringing the score down to 5 for 4. After that, Mehmood bowled a double-wicket over in which he also claimed the wicket of Joseph Burrows, who had the most runs scored in the innings (four). In total, there were seven ducks; Fraser Clarke's was the fifth, but he faced 12 balls, extending the innings into the ninth over, where Burns' cleanup work brought the total to seven.

Joseph's first response was a no-ball to Awais Ahmed. Even though that didn't result in runs, the subsequent ball and the free hit helped to secure a spectacular victory and a 5-0 sweep. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)