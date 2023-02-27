Left Menu

Motor racing-Formula One calendar for the 2023 season

Las Vegas makes its debut in November as the third U.S. race while China is again absent, leaving a big gap in April, and France has dropped off. Qatar returns in October after a debut race in 2021. Six weekends will be in the sprint format -- Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, Qatar, Austin and Brazil.

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2023 17:37 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 17:30 IST
Motor racing-Formula One calendar for the 2023 season
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The 2023 Formula One season starts in Bahrain on March 5 and will have a record 23 races, with the final round in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 26. Las Vegas makes its debut in November as the third U.S. race while China is again absent, leaving a big gap in April, and France has dropped off. Qatar returns in October after a debut race in 2021.

Six weekends will be in the sprint format -- Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, Qatar, Austin and Brazil. Calendar:

March 5 - Bahrain (Sakhir) March 19 - Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)

April 2 - Australia (Melbourne) April 30 - Azerbaijan (Baku)

May 7 - Miami May 21 - Emilia Romagna (Imola)

May 28 - Monaco June 4 - Spain (Barcelona)

June 18 - Canada (Montreal) July 2 - Austria (Spielberg)

July 9 - Britain (Silverstone) July 23 - Hungary (Hungaroring)

July 30 - Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps) Aug 27 - Netherlands (Zandvoort)

Sept 3 - Italy (Monza) Sept 17 - Singapore

Sept 24 - Japan (Suzuka) Oct 8 - Qatar

Oct 22 - United States (Austin) Oct 29 - Mexico

Nov 5 - Brazil (Interlagos) Nov 18 - Las Vegas

Nov 26 - Abu Dhabi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back stranded crew; SpaceX set to launch next International Space Station crew for NASA

Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back st...

 Global
3
UNDP requests US$113.5 million for clearing earthquake rubble in Turkey

UNDP requests US$113.5 million for clearing earthquake rubble in Turkey

 Global
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman fights wild boar to save 11-yr-old daughter, dies

Chhattisgarh: Woman fights wild boar to save 11-yr-old daughter, dies

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023