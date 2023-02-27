Left Menu

Man United's Rashford belatedly awarded cup final goal

PTI | London | Updated: 27-02-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 20:28 IST
Marcus Rashford has been credited with Manchester United's second goal in the club's 2-0 League Cup final win against Newcastle.

The England forward thought he had scored for the 25th time this season when his shot deflected off Newcastle defender Sven Botman in Sunday's Wembley final. But the effort was adjudged an own-goal because the initial shot was considered to be off target before Botman's attempted block diverted the ball past goalkeeper Loris Karius.

The incident has since been reviewed and the English Football League, which runs the competition, confirmed on Monday that Rashford has now been credited with the goal.

It makes him the leading scorer in the competition with six goals, having scored in every round.

It also extends Rashford's career-best scoring season and his impressive recent streak of 17 goals in his last 19 appearances. AP AM AM AM

