Nitish Rana joins Kolkata Knight Riders preparatory camp ahead of IPL 2023

Ace cricketer Nitish Rana joined the Kolkata Knight Riders camp for preparations ahead of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League 2023 beginning March 31. The left-handed attacking batter took to social media and shared his training video where he looked with renewed energy and stroked the ball well.

Rana prefers the T20 format, and with KKR, he has played some solid innings over the years. Rana is a batting stalwart for the Shah Rukh co-owned team, with a lifetime T20 strike rate of 136 after 161 games in the shortest format. He has scored 3,862 runs in the format with one century and 25 half-centuries. In 91 matches in IPL, he has scored 2,181 runs at an average of 28.32, with a strike rate of 134.22. He has 15 half-centuries to his name, with the best score of 87.

Talking about the same Nitish Rana said in a press release, "I am really looking forward to this season's IPL. I have been training hard and working on the nuances of my game. I am in a great mental space, and I am sure I will be able to contribute towards team success." "It was great to meet my teammates in the camp. I have always said KKR is like family to me, and I enjoy playing for this team. I have also been working on my bowling, which is a huge addition to my game," he said.

The cricketer also heaped praises on head coach Chandrakant Pandit and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, he said, "Both Chandu Sir and Abhishek Nayar have been inspirational in this preparatory camp and helped me test my limits and push my abilities." Kolkata Knight Riders begin their IPL season against Punjab Kings on April 1, 2023 in Mohali.

In the last edition of the cash-rich league, KKR finished at the seventh position in the points table with six wins and eight losses in 14 matches. They had a total of 12 points and failed to qualify for the playoffs. KKR is two-time IPL champion, having won the title in 2012 and 2014. (ANI)

