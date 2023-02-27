Sports News Roundup: Damian Lillard erupts for 71 in Blazers' win; Fourth-ranked Argentina fail to qualify for World Cup and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Roughnecks stay unbeaten by routing Renegades

Brandon Silvers threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns as the host Houston Roughnecks improved to 2-0 this season by knocking off the Arlington Renegades 23-14 on Sunday. Silvers hit wide receiver Cedric Byrd with a 15-yard touchdown about midway through the third quarter to extend Houston's lead to 21-14, and running back Max Borghi added a 4-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.

Soccer-Guardiola wary of Bristol City's unbeaten run ahead of FA Cup clash

Manchester City may have avoided drawing a fellow Premier League team in the FA Cup fifth round but manager Pep Guardiola does not feel their progress is guaranteed against Championship side Bristol City who are on a 12-match unbeaten run. Bristol City, who are managed by Nigel Pearson, have been unbeaten in all competitions since the last week of December, moving up to 13th in the second-tier Championship.

Soccer-Besiktas fans throw toys on field for children affected by earthquake

Besiktas fans threw thousands of stuffed toys onto the pitch during Sunday's match against Antalyaspor to donate to children impacted by the earthquake in Turkey and neighbouring Syria. The Turkish Super Lig game, which ended 0-0, was paused after 4 minutes and 17 seconds to allow fans to throw the gifts onto the pitch. The earthquake first struck Turkey at 0417 local time on Feb. 6.

Soccer-French football bracing itself for Black Tuesday

French football is bracing itself for a major shakedown as both the president of the federation (FFF) and the women's head coach are expected to resign from their positions on Tuesday. Noel Le Graet, who has been head of the FFF since 2011, has already taken a step back amid a legal investigation into alleged sexual and moral harassment and a damning audit commissioned by the Sports ministry, will be at the centre of Tuesday's executive committee.

Basketball-Fourth-ranked Argentina fail to qualify for World Cup

Argentina may have won the 2022 soccer World Cup to end years of heartbreak but their basketball team failed to qualify for the FIBA World Cup for the first time in 41 years after they fell to the Dominican Republic in their final Americas qualifier. Argentina are ranked fourth in the FIBA rankings behind world champions Spain, the United States and Australia, but the South American side will not play in this year's World Cup despite finishing as runners-up in the last edition.

NBA roundup: Damian Lillard erupts for 71 in Blazers' win

Damian Lillard put on a memorable show and established career highs of 71 points and 13 3-pointers to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 131-114 victory over the visiting Houston Rockets on Sunday night. The 71 points tie for eighth most in NBA history. Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers also scored 71 earlier this season. Only Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain (five times, high of 100), Kobe Bryant (81) and David Thompson (73) have scored more points in an NBA game. Lillard scored 41 of his points before the break, the most first-half points by a player in franchise history.

Six Nations over for Ireland's Bealham; Furlong in training squad

Finlay Bealham will miss Ireland's remaining two Six Nations games after twisting his knee in the 34-20 win over Italy but fellow tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong was included in a training squad on Monday, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said. Connacht prop Bealham has deputised very ably for Furlong in Ireland's unbeaten start to the campaign. British & Irish Lion Furlong missed the opening three games with a calf injury.

NHL roundup: Wild's Kirill Kaprizov caps hat trick in OT

Kirill Kaprizov capped his hat trick with a goal with 19.9 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Minnesota Wild rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday in Saint Paul, Minn. On a two-on-one in the waning moments of overtime, Calen Addison set the puck in front of the net for a wide open Kaprizov to record his 37th goal of the season and second career regular-season hat trick. The tally allowed the Wild to improve to 5-0-1 in their last six games.

Motor racing-Talking points of the 2023 Formula One season

Red Bull's Max Verstappen is targeting a third successive Formula One title, rivals Ferrari have a new boss and Las Vegas brings a third U.S. race to the party this season. Can Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton add to his record tally of 103 victories?

Tennis-Murray pulls out of Dubai due to recurring hip injury

Andy Murray has withdrawn from the Dubai Tennis Championships this week due to a recurring hip issue, tournament organisers said on Monday. The 35-year-old, a three-times Grand Slam champion, is no stranger to hip problems and was on the verge of retirement in 2019 after having surgery the previous year.

