French officials probe rape accusation against PSG's Hakimi

PTI | Paris | Updated: 28-02-2023 02:56 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 02:56 IST
French prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into a rape accusation against Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi, a judicial official said on Monday.

The investigation is being led by the prosecutor's office in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, the official said.

The official would not provide details about the accusation or comment on media reports about what allegedly happened. The official was not authorized to be publicly named speaking about an ongoing investigation. PSG officials did not respond to requests for comment, and Hakimi has not publicly responded to the accusation.

The Spain-born Hakimi, a right back and star of Morocco's history-making team at the World Cup, did not play in PSG's victory over Marseille on Sunday because of thigh problems.

