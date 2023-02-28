Soccer-Messi named FIFA player of the year 2022
Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2023 03:15 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 03:15 IST
Lionel Messi was named FIFA player of the year on Monday after winning his maiden World Cup title with Argentina in December in Qatar.
The 35-year-old forward scored two goals in the World Cup final, which Argentina won on penalties against France following a 3-3 draw after extra time.
