PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2023 08:58 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 08:58 IST
Sports Schedule for Tuesday, Feb 28 CRICKET * Preview of third Test between India and Australia in Indore.
* Other stories related to India-Australia Test.
* 2nd Test between New Zealand and England in Wellington.
* Stories related to WPL and IPL.
* Stories related to international cricket.
FOOTBALL I-League: * Aizawl FC vs Sreenidi Deccan (Aizawl, 4:30 pm).
* Mohammedan Sporting vs Rajasthan FC (Kolkata 7:30 pm).
TABLE TENNIS * WTT Contender in Goa.
HOCKEY *Hockey India Inter-Departmental Championship.
BADMINTON * Senior National Championship in Pune.
