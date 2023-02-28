Sports Schedule for Tuesday, Feb 28 CRICKET * Preview of third Test between India and Australia in Indore.

* Other stories related to India-Australia Test.

* 2nd Test between New Zealand and England in Wellington.

* Stories related to WPL and IPL.

* Stories related to international cricket.

FOOTBALL I-League: * Aizawl FC vs Sreenidi Deccan (Aizawl, 4:30 pm).

* Mohammedan Sporting vs Rajasthan FC (Kolkata 7:30 pm).

TABLE TENNIS * WTT Contender in Goa.

HOCKEY *Hockey India Inter-Departmental Championship.

BADMINTON * Senior National Championship in Pune.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)