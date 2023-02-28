New Zealand edges England by one run in Test cricket thriller

New Zealand completed a dramatic fightback on the last day to beat England by one run Tuesday and become only the fourth team in history to win a cricket Test after being forced to follow-on.

On a day of constant twists and turns, Joe Root scored 95 in a partnership of 121 with Ben Stokes (33) which appeared to have batted England to victory and a 2-0 win in the two-test series.

Root and Stokes were out within a run of each other with 56 runs still needed and the match which had been heading England's way tilted back in favor of New Zealand with the lower-order exposed.

Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes then made 35, facing down the New Zealand attack and shepherding England within sight of victory. But in another twist, Foakes was out with seven runs still needed.

Last man James Anderson clubbed a four down the ground which left England two runs from victory and the crowd holding its breath. Then in the last, dramatic moment, No. 11 Anderson was caught down the leg side from the bowling of Neil Wagner and New Zealand had the win.

“It's a special one this,” Wagner said. “We'll celebrate this amazing achievement. It's something we're extremely proud of.” England twice and India one are the only other teams to have own a test after having to follow-on. The last occasion was in 2001 when India beat Australia by 171 runs at Eden Gardens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)