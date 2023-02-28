Left Menu

Villarreal beats Getafe, ends losing run in Spanish league

Samuel Chukwueze scored and assisted as Villarreal came from behind to defeat relegation-threatened Getafe 2-1 and end a four-game losing streak in the Spanish league.Chukwueze scored in the 44th minute and set up Jos Luis Morales in the 52nd after Enes Unal put the visitors ahead in the ninth on Monday.The win moved Villarreal to seventh place, closer to the European classification spots.Villarreals last win was in January against Girona.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 28-02-2023 09:19 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 09:19 IST
Villarreal beats Getafe, ends losing run in Spanish league

Samuel Chukwueze scored and assisted as Villarreal came from behind to defeat relegation-threatened Getafe 2-1 and end a four-game losing streak in the Spanish league.

Chukwueze scored in the 44th minute and set up José Luis Morales in the 52nd after Enes Unal put the visitors ahead in the ninth on Monday.

The win moved Villarreal to seventh place, closer to the European classification spots.

Villarreal's last win was in January against Girona. It lost to Rayo Vallecano, last-placed Elche, Barcelona and Mallorca since then, being outscored 9-3. Getafe could have left the relegation zone with a win. The Madrid club stayed second-to-last, two points from safety.

Barcelona has a seven-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the standings after 23 rounds. AP AM AM AM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
3
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back stranded crew; SpaceX set to launch next International Space Station crew for NASA

Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023