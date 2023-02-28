Left Menu

Argentina extends Scaloni's contract to 2026 World Cup

World Cup winner Lionel Scaloni will remain as coach of Argentina to the end of the 2026 World Cup.The Argentine Football Association and Scaloni confirmed the deal on Monday. We continue to trust our project of national teams to Lionel Scaloni, the World Cup winning coach. Scalonis contract expired after Argentina won the World Cup in Qatar on Dec. 18.

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 28-02-2023 09:51 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 09:27 IST
Argentina extends Scaloni's contract to 2026 World Cup
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Argentina

World Cup winner Lionel Scaloni will remain as coach of Argentina to the end of the 2026 World Cup.

The Argentine Football Association and Scaloni confirmed the deal on Monday. They didn't elaborate.

The 44-year-old Scaloni and AFA president Claudio Tapia met in Paris before the FIFA awards late Monday, when Scaloni was named men's world coach of the year.

“When trust is high, communication is clear and effective,'' Tapia said on Twitter in a post with himself and Scaloni smiling and drinking tea in the French capital. “We continue to trust our project of national teams to Lionel Scaloni, the World Cup winning coach.” Scaloni's contract expired after Argentina won the World Cup in Qatar on Dec. 18. Long negotiations followed.

Scaloni took over at the end of 2018 as a temporary measure, and received waves of criticism for his lack of experience. He had never coached a professional team. One year later, the job was his permanently.

He guided Argentina to the 2021 Copa America title, the team's first in 28 years. Captain Lionel Messi and other key players repeatedly said they wanted Scaloni to remain on the job for the 2026 World Cup.

At the awards in Paris, Scaloni said, “The most beautiful thing is making your country happy, your people happy.” Argentina's first match since Qatar — and another celebration of the world champion — will be a March 23 friendly against Panama at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
3
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back stranded crew; SpaceX set to launch next International Space Station crew for NASA

Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023