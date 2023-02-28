FACTBOX-Cricket-List of teams that won a test after follow-on

Following is a list of teams that won a test match after being made to follow on: 2023: New Zealand won by one run against England on Feb. 28 in Wellington

2001: India won by 171 runs against Australia on March 11 in Kolkata 1981: England won by 18 runs against Australia on July 16 in Leeds

1894: England won by 10 runs against Australia on Dec. 14 in Sydney

