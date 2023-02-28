Sports News Roundup: Soccer: Messi named FIFA player of 2022, England women rewarded for Euro campaign; Tennis-Wimbledon offers best chance of deep run at a Grand Slam: Murray and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer: Messi named FIFA player of 2022, England women rewarded for Euro campaign

Lionel Messi was named FIFA player of the year 2022 on Monday as Argentina scooped all major men's awards after winning a vintage World Cup final last December. The 35-year-old forward scored two goals in the final against France, with the South Americans emerging triumphant on penalties following a 3-3 draw after extra time in Qatar.

Tennis-Wimbledon offers best chance of deep run at a Grand Slam: Murray

Andy Murray said he is confident he will be in good physical condition at Wimbledon this year and that the tournament offers him the best chance of going deep at a Grand Slam. The 35-year-old considered retiring in 2019 after undergoing hip surgery but got his career back on track after another operation.

NBA roundup: Hornets win again, lose LaMelo Ball

The Charlotte Hornets continued their hottest stretch of the season on Monday night, beating the visiting Detroit Pistons 117-106, but lost star guard LaMelo Ball to a fractured ankle during the game. Ball appeared to turn his right ankle while dribbling during the third quarter and went to the ground. He was shortly subbed out of the game and did not return. The team announced the injury shortly after the conclusion of the game. Ball finished the game with 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc.

Soccer-Canada Soccer president resigns, says 'this moment requires change'

Canada Soccer President Nick Bontis announced his resignation on Monday, effective immediately, amid an ongoing labour dispute between the national governing body and the country's men's and women's national teams. Bontis, who was elected Canada Soccer president in November 2020, said both programs, which have each said their budgets are being cut, have the potential to sign a "historic collective bargaining agreement."

Soccer-Brentford's Frank says abuse directed at managers is a 'disgrace'

Brentford boss Thomas Frank said the abuse directed at managers is a "disgrace" after Graham Potter and his family received death threats amid Chelsea's run of poor form. Potter said last week that he received emails "that want me to die and want my kids to die" with Chelsea having won only twice in their last 15 matches under the Englishman.

Horse racing-U.S. anti-doping program for racehorses to begin next month

A U.S. anti-doping program for racehorses is poised to take effect from next month, officials from the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) said on Monday. HISA's program will replace the state-by-state patchwork of doping regulations with a centralized testing process, a change that comes after a series of high-profile doping scandals and horse deaths rocked the sport and spurred calls for reform.

Novak Djokovic breaks Steffi Graf's record for weeks at No. 1

Novak Djokovic is ranked No. 1 in the world for the record 378th time. The 22-time Grand Slam champion broke the mark set by Steffi Graf.

Spring training roundup: Emmanuel Rivera, D-backs walk off Cubs

Emmanuel Rivera's walk-off home run to left provided all three runs of the Arizona Diamondbacks' 3-0 win over the visiting Chicago Cubs in a Cactus League game Monday in Scottsdale, Ariz. It was scoreless for 8 1/2 innings before Rivera's full-count shot brought in Camden Duzenack and P.J. Higgins. Seven Arizona pitchers held the Cubs, who were playing a split-squad game, to two singles with 10 strikeouts.

Tennis-Kyrgios withdraws from Indian Wells and Miami with knee issue

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from next month's Masters 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami as he continues to recover from surgery on his left knee, event organisers said on Monday. The 27-year-old Australian had a terrific second half of 2022. After contesting his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in July, he won the ATP 500 Citi Open in August, and reached to U.S. Open quarter-finals in September.

Japan authorities seek criminal charges against Dentsu, others over Olympics contracts

Japan's Fair Trade Commission said on Tuesday it filed criminal complaints against Dentsu and five other firms as well as seven individuals over alleged bid-rigging on contracts for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The complaint marks the latest development in months of investigations into alleged corruption in the planning and sponsorship of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics Games, held in 2021 after a pandemic-driven postponement.

