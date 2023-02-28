Tennis-Tough to see Alcaraz playing in Acapulco, says coach

World number two Carlos Alcaraz is unlikely to play in Acapulco this week after picking up an injury in the Rio Open final, one of his coaches said. The 19-year-old, who spent more than three months out of action due to abdominal and hamstring injuries, returned to the ATP Tour to win the Buenos Aires title by beating Cameron Norrie before losing to the Briton in the Rio final on Sunday.

Alcaraz needed treatment for a left leg problem during his semi-final in Rio and picked up an injury to the other leg against Norrie, leaving him doubtful for his first hardcourt event of 2023. Coach Antonio Martinez Cascales, who has accompanied Alcaraz on the South American swing, hoped that the problem was not too serious but said it was tough to see the U.S. Open champion making his opening round tie against American Mackenzie McDonald on Tuesday.

"I hope it's a simple contracture," Cascales was quoted as saying by Madrid daily La Razon. "But it's difficult for him to play in Acapulco because of the surface change and without having any previous training."

Alcaraz needed his leg wrapped midway through the match against Norrie, prompting his team to consider throwing in the towel. "We evaluated it," Cascales said. "But he wanted to continue. There are players who take a lot to retire while they are playing."

