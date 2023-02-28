Left Menu

India among eight direct qualifiers for Women's T20 World Cup 2024

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-02-2023 14:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 13:59 IST
Team India. (Photo- BCCI) Image Credit: ANI
India, by virtue of finishing inside the top-three in their group, were among the eight automatic qualifiers for the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup scheduled in Bangladesh.

The top-three teams from each group of the recently concluded T20 World Cup in South Africa automatically made the cut along with hosts Bangladesh and Pakistan who were ranked the highest outside the top-six direct qualifiers.

Australia, New Zealand and South Africa qualified from Group 1, while England, India and the West Indies made it from Group 2.

Sri Lanka and Ireland are the only teams to have failed to qualify from the recently-held T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka are currently ranked eighth in the rankings while Ireland are 10th.

A global qualifier in early 2024 will determine the remaining two available spots, an ICC release stated.

