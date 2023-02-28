Left Menu

Soccer-Everton need 'strong jaw' says Dyche

"People may think we won't get anything but that doesn't mean we think like that," Dyche said. "They're having a fine season but we are going there with the intention to get something out of the game." Dyche's biggest puzzle will be trying to coax more goals out of a team that has managed only 17 all season in the league -- the worst return in the top flight. Their leading scorer in the league this season is Demarai Gray with three while Anthony Gordon also scored three before being sold to Newcastle United in January.

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2023 18:21 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 18:15 IST
Soccer-Everton need 'strong jaw' says Dyche
Representative Image

Everton need to show a 'strong jaw' away from home if they are to succeed in their bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League, according to manager Sean Dyche. The Merseyside club fell back into the bottom three after a 2-0 home defeat by Aston Villa at the weekend and they face leaders Arsenal away on Wednesday.

Dyche's first game in charge of the club after replacing Frank Lampard was a surprise 1-0 win over Arsenal at Goodison Park earlier this month thanks to a James Tarkowski goal. But Everton have not won on the road in the league since Oct. 1 and Dyche knows that relying on their home form alone will be a risky strategy for survival.

"Most teams have stronger home forms for all kinds of scientific reasons but it's about the consistency of performances home and away," he told a news conference. "We want our players to have a strong jaw and an edge to their play away from home."

Dyche has only lost once in six matches up against Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and while it would be a surprise if his side pulled off an unlikely double on Wednesday, the former Burnley manager insists they will have a positive mindset. "People may think we won't get anything but that doesn't mean we think like that," Dyche said.

"They're having a fine season but we are going there with the intention to get something out of the game." Dyche's biggest puzzle will be trying to coax more goals out of a team that has managed only 17 all season in the league -- the worst return in the top flight.

Their leading scorer in the league this season is Demarai Gray with three while Anthony Gordon also scored three before being sold to Newcastle United in January. Main striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains injured.

"That's the challenge," Dyche said. "The players know we have not been scoring freely but we have got to adapt and ask questions of the opposition. "We have shown good signs through the way the team is trying to create the energy, the desire and the numbers getting into the box. It has to lead to something."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023