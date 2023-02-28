Left Menu

Soccer-Klopp hopes to give Liverpool season 'a little push' against Wolves

Liverpool will play Wolverhampton Wanderers for a fourth time in 11 games and manager Juergen Klopp said they will look to get their Premier League season back on track as they chase a top four spot in a "super important week".

Liverpool will play Wolverhampton Wanderers for a fourth time in 11 games and manager Juergen Klopp said they will look to get their Premier League season back on track as they chase a top four spot in a "super important week". Liverpool are seventh in the standings, nine points adrift of Tottenham Hotspur in fourth place, but Klopp's side have two games in hand, with arch rivals Manchester United visiting Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool played Wolves twice in the FA Cup, winning the replay 1-0 before losing 3-0 in the reverse league fixture earlier this month and Klopp said he hoped to learn from their mistakes in that defeat. "Nothing I saw in training suggests we don't have a chance. We know a lot about each other and we know it won't be easy. There won't be the most surprising information and we have to make sure we are ready," Klopp told reporters.

"It is a super important week, we cannot ignore that. We have two home games... I would love to give the season a little push in this week and we need results for that. And for results we need good performances. "The main difference is we will play at Anfield and we have to make that count. It's a long period between games, we want to put it right. But I am more focussed on giving the season a proper push, we need to find a steady mood."

Liverpool still have several injuries, however, with influential midfielder Thiago Alcantara still sidelined with a hip problem while defender Joe Gomez is also ruled out with a muscle injury. The club did receive a boost with Luis Diaz back in training after a knee injury but Klopp said the Colombian forward has not trained with the team yet.

Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez is a doubt with a shoulder injury but Klopp said it was 'massive' to have former Wolves winger Diogo Jota back after the Portugal international returned from a calf injury that had ruled him out of the World Cup. "Diogo is an exceptional player. He needs to get rhythm now," Klopp said.

"He was tired after the game on Saturday (a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace) and we have to see. He will definitely be involved again... He's a top class player, versatile, helpful for this busy period."

