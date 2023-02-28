Left Menu

Serie A: Romelu Lukaku set to return to Chelsea after his loan ends against his wishes

Inter Milan's CEO has confirmed that Romelu Lukaku will go back to Chelsea. They are aware of Lukaku's intention and they will see how things pan out once he makes his trip back to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea still has to make their intentions clear about the Belgian striker.

Romelu Lukaku (Photo: Twitter/Inter Milan). Image Credit: ANI
The Belgian goal-scoring machine Romelu Lukaku will return back to his parent club Chelsea after his loan spell ends with Inter Milan at the end of the season. This time Romelu Lukaku is chasing shadows of his former spell with Inter Milan. While talking to Sky Sport, Italia Inter's CEO discussed a potential transfer of Lukaku. "Talking about it now would be premature. In June, he'll return to Chelsea and then it will be a new scenario before us, and we'll see what we can do. He wants to stay, so definitely knowing what he wants, we'll see if we're able to go back to negotiations and negotiate a return here with us for next season."

Inter Milan became Lukaku's home after Everton's prodigy failed to live upto expectations at Manchester United. Lukaku featured 96 times for the Red Devils and he ended up with 42 goals and 13 assists. The Italian side came in to sweep Lukaku from the English club. In one season, the Belgian striker made all his critics regret about their comments. He was the central figure around which the whole Inter team operated. Lukaku single-handedly ended Juventus's nine years of Serie A dominance. The 29-year-old striker's stocks went flying over the roof in the market as clubs started to show their interest in acquiring his services. Chelsea shelled out £97.5m for Lukakau, an offer Inter could not resist. After spending a season with the Italian giants Lukaku went back to redeem himself at Chelsea for his second spell.

However, the move backfired and Chelsea ended up sending him back to Italy. Lukaku has made 15 appearances this season and played almost 701 minutes. During this period he has managed to get 4 goals and 1 assist. Chelsea still has to make up their mind regarding Lukaku. If Lukaku fails to impress in the upcoming weeks his future will be clouded with ambiguity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

