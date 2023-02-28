Left Menu

Soccer-Fenerbahce say decision to play without fans unacceptable

Fenerbahce supporters will not be allowed entry to the game for security concerns, the Kayseri Provincial Security Board said in a statement quoted by TRT News. The club's fans had protested against the Turkish government and called for its resignation at the home match against Konyaspor on Saturday.

Turkish club Fenerbahce said on Tuesday it was unacceptable that their fans would not be allowed to attend their Super Lig away match against Kayserispor on Saturday, March 4. Fenerbahce supporters will not be allowed entry to the game for security concerns, the Kayseri Provincial Security Board said in a statement quoted by TRT News.

The club's fans had protested against the Turkish government and called for its resignation at the home match against Konyaspor on Saturday. The chants came in the aftermath of the earthquakes in Turkey and neighbouring Syria that have taken over 50,000 lives.

Fenerbahce said in a written statement that they did not accept the security board's decision and were seeking further clarification. "We have learned with surprise that our supporters will not be taken, in accordance with the Kayseri Provincial Security Council. As Fenerbahce Sports Club, it is in no way possible for us to accept this decision. It is a strange decision that has nothing to do with the sportive criteria," the club said.

"It has no meaning other than hindering our fans' desire to support our team and punishing our club. "We want to know on what grounds our supporters have been deprived of this right in this sensitive period when it is expected to be unifying, integrative and not divisive."

Fenerbahce are second in the league standings on 48 points, six behind leaders Galatasaray.

