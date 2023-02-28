Left Menu

Golf-Rahm arrives at Bay Hill looking to extend red-hot run

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2023 22:44 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 22:42 IST
Golf-Rahm arrives at Bay Hill looking to extend red-hot run
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Jon Rahm is in the midst of an incredible stretch of dominance but the Spaniard said on Tuesday that his game is not yet firing on all cylinders ahead of this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida. Rahm earned his 10th career PGA Tour victory and third of the season in his most recent start, which returned him to world number one and made him the first player since Johnny Miller in 1975 to win three times in a calendar year before March 1.

But despite the torrid run, the 28-year-old Rahm does not feel he played his absolute best across all four tournament days of those victories at Kapalua, La Quinta and Riviera. "There's weeks where you think, 'Oh, this part of my game is great, this other part was amazing.' But for every part of your game to be a hundred percent all four days, yeah, that's nearly impossible to happen," Rahm told reporters at Bay Hill.

Rahm said winning without playing one's best is not uncommon and that Tiger Woods once told him that of his 82 PGA Tour wins, only three came when every facet of his game was at its best for all four tournament rounds. According to Rahm, the best golf he ever played came at the 2021 Memorial Tournament where he was cruising to victory with a six-shot lead after 54 holes before being forced to withdraw because of a positive COVID-19 test.

"The one time I can say I was firing on all cylinders I didn't get to finish the tournament. So I would have wished to see what that was like," said Rahm. "A lot of us are such perfectionists that I think we play close to that A-plus game a lot, but we don't give ourselves that, quite that grade for all four days.

"...That's why probably Tiger said maybe just a few times in his career." Rahm, who finished in a share of 17th last year at Bay Hill while struggling on the greens, headlines a stacked field this week featuring 43 of the top 50 players in the world rankings.

For Rahm, this week will mark only his second start at Bay Hill but the 2021 U.S. Open champion called it a ball-striker's course and feels confident that he understands how best to attack the layout. "For the most part, you want to miss right off the tee because that's always going to give you the better chance going into the greens. A lot of the hazards are on left," said Rahm.

"So very encouraged knowing that if I could keep my ball striking at the level that I know I can and have a decent week on the greens, I'll have a chance."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023