Soccer-Man Utd and Palace fined 55,000 pounds each for mass confrontation

The incident took place in the second half of the Feb. 4 game -- which United won 2-1 at home -- where Casemiro was shown a straight red card for appearing to grab Will Hughes by the throat when both teams clashed following a tackle on Antony. United accepted the that they had failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from provocative behaviour but Palace had denied the charge.

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 22:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United and Crystal Palace have both been fined 55,000 pounds ($66,506) for a mass confrontation between their players in a Premier League match earlier this month, England's Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday. The incident took place in the second half of the Feb. 4 game -- which United won 2-1 at home -- where Casemiro was shown a straight red card for appearing to grab Will Hughes by the throat when both teams clashed following a tackle on Antony.

United accepted the that they had failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from provocative behaviour but Palace had denied the charge. "An independent Regulatory Commission subsequently found the charge against Crystal Palace proven and imposed both of the clubs' fines," the FA said.

United, who are third in the standings, next host West Ham United in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday while 12th-placed Palace are away at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday. ($1 = 0.8270 pounds)

