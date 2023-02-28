Tennis-Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells due to injury

Three-time champion Rafa Nadal has withdrawn from the Masters 1000 event starting next week in Indian Wells due to injury, tournament organisers said on Tuesday. The 36-year-old Spaniard, who was a runner-up last year in Indian Wells, has not competed since his Australian Open title defense in January ended in a second-round defeat.

"We wish Rafa continued healing, and hope to see him back at the BNP Paribas Open next year," tournament director Tommy Haas said in a statement. Nadal won at Indian Wells in 2007, 2009 and 2013.

