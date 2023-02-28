Tennis-Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells due to injury
Three-time champion Rafa Nadal has withdrawn from the Masters 1000 event starting next week in Indian Wells due to injury, tournament organisers said on Tuesday. Nadal won at Indian Wells in 2007, 2009 and 2013.
Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2023 22:54 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 22:54 IST
Three-time champion Rafa Nadal has withdrawn from the Masters 1000 event starting next week in Indian Wells due to injury, tournament organisers said on Tuesday. The 36-year-old Spaniard, who was a runner-up last year in Indian Wells, has not competed since his Australian Open title defense in January ended in a second-round defeat.
"We wish Rafa continued healing, and hope to see him back at the BNP Paribas Open next year," tournament director Tommy Haas said in a statement. Nadal won at Indian Wells in 2007, 2009 and 2013.
