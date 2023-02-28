Left Menu

Tennis-Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells due to injury

Three-time champion Rafa Nadal has withdrawn from the Masters 1000 event starting next week in Indian Wells due to injury, tournament organisers said on Tuesday. The 36-year-old Spaniard, who was a runner-up last year in Indian Wells, has not competed since his Australian Open title defence in January ended in a second-round defeat during which he aggravated a hip problem.

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2023 23:18 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 23:10 IST
Three-time champion Rafa Nadal has withdrawn from the Masters 1000 event starting next week in Indian Wells due to injury, tournament organisers said on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Spaniard, who was a runner-up last year in Indian Wells, has not competed since his Australian Open title defence in January ended in a second-round defeat during which he aggravated a hip problem. "We wish Rafa continued healing, and hope to see him back at the BNP Paribas Open next year," tournament director Tommy Haas said in a statement.

Nadal won at Indian Wells in 2007, 2009 and 2013. At the Australian Open, top seed Nadal tweaked his left hip while running for a backhand in the second set at Rod Laver Arena, and after inspection from a trainer when trailing 6-4 5-3, he went off-court for a medical time-out.

The 22-times Grand Slam champion returned grim-faced to play out the match but his movement was clearly affected, paving the way for American Mackenzie McDonald to end the Spaniard's bid for a third title at Melbourne Park.

