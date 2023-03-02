Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Katie Volynets escapes 5-0, third-set hole; Soccer-Man United fight back to win, Spurs and Southampton out and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

WTA roundup: Katie Volynets escapes 5-0, third-set hole

Down 5-0 and a match point in the third set, the United States' Katie Volynets rallied to upset third-seeded Anastasia Potapova of Russia 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 on Wednesday in the second round of the ATX Open in Austin, Texas. Volynets heated up while winning the last seven games, as she lost just one point total in the final three games. The result moves the 21-year-old into a WTA Tour quarterfinal for the first time.

Soccer-Man United fight back to win, Spurs and Southampton out

Manchester United fought back to overpower West Ham United 3-1 and reach the FA Cup quarter-finals as Premier League Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton suffered shock defeats on Wednesday. Three days after they won the League Cup, Manchester United trailed to Said Benrahma's 54th-minute goal at Old Trafford but an own goal by West Ham's Nayef Aguerd and late strikes from Alejandro Garnacho and Fred sent the hosts into the last eight.

Soccer-Arsenal thrash Everton to go five points clear

Arsenal opened up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League as Gabriel Martinelli struck twice in a 4-0 thrashing of relegation-threatened Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday. The hosts were initially frustrated by their struggling visitors but goals by Bukayo Saka and Martinelli shortly before halftime put them in command as they took maximum advantage of their game in hand over Manchester City.

Soccer-Van Dijk, Salah steer Liverpool to 2-0 win over Wolves

Virgil van Dijk and forward Mohamed Salah scored second-half goals as Liverpool battled to a 2-0 Premier League home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday to boost their hopes of European football next season. Liverpool climbed into sixth spot in the table on 39 points, ahead of Fulham on goal difference and with a game in hand, but the home side were forced to work hard on a rainy night at Anfield.

Tennis-Djokovic targets elusive gold medal at Paris Olympics

Novak Djokovic said he is already looking forward to next year's Olympic Games in Paris, as he seeks to win a gold medal that has so far eluded him in an otherwise glittering career. World number one Djokovic won a bronze medal in Beijing 2008 but has been unable to build on that in 2012, 2016 and 2021. The Serbian said he hopes to be fit and healthy for next year's showpiece, by which time he will be 37.

NFL must face racial bias claims in open court, judge rules

The National Football League and three of its teams must face claims by Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores of racist hiring practices in open court, a U.S. judge in New York ruled on Wednesday while sending other aspects of the case to private arbitration. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni ruled that the NFL, the Denver Broncos, New York Giants and Houston Texans must face Flores' claims of systematic discrimination against Black coaches in the league. Flores formerly served as head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

Spring training roundup: Athletics, Reds tie in offensive showcase

Offense wasn't an issue but pitching was suspect as the Oakland Athletics and Cincinnati Reds tied 14-14 on Wednesday in a game featuring 29 hits and 28 earned runs in Goodyear, Ariz. Reds left fielder Richie Martin drove in five runs as he was 2-for-2 with a double, a home run and three runs scored. Teammate Christian Encarnacion-Strand also had five RBIs while batting 2-for-3 with a homer.

Former Pakistan woman hockey player killed in Italian shipwreck

Former Pakistan women's hockey player Shahida Raza was among at least 67 people killed on the weekend in a migrant shipwreck off the coast of Italy, officials in her home province said. The vessel, which authorities believe was carrying up to 200 migrants, sank in rough seas before dawn on Sunday near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort in southern Italy. Sixteen children were among the dead.

Soccer-FIFA appointment of supermodel Lima 'baffling' - ex-Council member Dodd

FIFA's appointment of supermodel Adriana Lima as its global fan ambassador in a Women's World Cup year is "baffling" and sends the wrong message to players and fans, former FIFA Council member Moya Dodd said. Brazilian Lima will "develop, promote and participate in several global initiatives" in her role as FIFA's first global fan ambassador, the governing body said in a statement on Monday.

Tennis-Djokovic powers past Griekspoor into Dubai quarter-finals

Novak Djokovic stormed into the quarter-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Wednesday with a 6-2 6-3 thrashing of Tallon Griekspoor, swiftly returning to his best form at a tournament he has won five times. A day after being taken to three sets by Czech qualifier Tomas Machac, Djokovic was back to his ruthless best and blasted past a shell-shocked Griekspoor to take the first set with two breaks of serve.

