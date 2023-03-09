Sports News Roundup: Spring training roundup: Yankees' Gerrit Cole fans 7; Tennis-Number one Swiatek learning to live with target on her back and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Spring training roundup: Yankees' Gerrit Cole fans 7

New York right-hander Gerrit Cole struck out seven in 3 1/3 innings but the St. Louis Cardinals scored three runs in the seventh inning and beat the Yankees 4-0 on Wednesday in Tampa. Cole gave up no runs on two hits and no walks. Cardinals starter Jake Woodford yielded no runs on three hits and a walk in four innings.

Tennis-Number one Swiatek learning to live with target on her back

Iga Swiatek said she is growing accustomed to the high expectations and harsh criticism that come with being the world's top player and is feeling "good vibes" ahead of her title defence at Indian Wells. It was a year ago at the tournament in the Southern California desert that the Pole began really to hit her stride amid a scorching 37-match winning streak.

Soccer-Choupo-Moting strikes as Bayern cruise past PSG

Bayern Munich forward Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting scored against his former club and Serge Gnabry added a late second as the Germans beat Paris St Germain 2-0 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League quarter-finals. The 33-year-old Choupo-Moting, who played for PSG from 2018-20, tapped in from Leon Goretzka's assist in the 61st minute and substitute Gnabry struck in the 89th minute to seal the hosts' 3-0 aggregate win after a 1-0 victory in Paris.

Tennis-Medvedev will respect Wimbledon decision on Russian participation

Russian Daniil Medvedev said he will respect whatever decision Wimbledon makes regarding the participation of Russian players at the tournament this year amid his home country's ongoing invasion of neighboring Ukraine. Wimbledon was the only Grand Slam last year to refuse players from Russia and its ally Belarus, and tournament officials are expected to announce their policy for this year's event soon.

Tennis-Nakashima bests fellow American Isner as Indian Wells gets underway

Rising American Brandon Nakashima beat veteran John Isner 7-6(7) 6-3 to set up a second round meeting with Daniil Medvedev in first round action at Indian Wells on Wednesday. Nakashima, 21, saved a set point in the first breaker and stepped up his defense in the second to see off the big-serving Isner before a crowd that included Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his family.

Tennis-Tsitsipas throws cold water on his Indian Wells chances

World number three Stefanos Tsitsipas said he does not expect to put up much of a fight at Indian Wells or the Miami Open as he continues to nurse a shoulder injury he suffered earlier in the year. "I am still in recovery and I won't be pretending ... that I have chances of doing well in these next two tournaments, because that would be wrong," he said bluntly at a press conference on Wednesday.

Conference tournament finals: Colgate, Texas A&M-CC earn NCAA bids

Tucker Richardson recorded a triple-double as Colgate cruised to a 79-61 home win over Lafayette in the Patriot League tournament final on Wednesday at Hamilton, N.Y. Richardson registered 14 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to become the first Raiders player to produce a triple-double since Adonal Foyle in 1997. Keegan Records added 21 points and five blocked shots to help Colgate (26-8) qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the third year in a row.

Tennis-Murray expects Russians and Belarusians to play at Wimbledon this year

Andy Murray said he expects Wimbledon organisers to allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete at the Grand Slam this year after they were banned in 2022 following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) barred players from the two countries from competing the grasscourt major in response to what Russia called a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion.

Games-Alberta to explore Commonwealth Games bid but trouble looms

Alberta will explore a bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games but could be tripped up by the same plebiscite hurdle that sank Calgary's effort to stage the 2026 Winter Olympics. Commonwealth Sport Canada (CSC) announced on Wednesday the Alberta bid, centred around the province's two biggest cities Calgary and Edmonton, as the preferred candidate after Hamilton's bid collapsed.

NBA-Glendale police say no charges after Morant video prompts suspension

The Glendale Police Department (GPD) in Colorado said there was not enough evidence to charge anyone with a crime after Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was seen on an Instagram live account displaying what appeared to be a gun at a nightclub on Saturday. The two-time National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star previously said he planned to take some "time away" and apologized.

