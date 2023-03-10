Sports News Roundup: Kansas legislature passes bill to ban transgender athletes from girls' sports; Olympics-Paris 2024 to sell more tickets than expected in second phase - organisers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Kansas legislature passes bill to ban transgender athletes from girls' sports

Kansas' Republican-led legislature on Thursday passed a bill that would ban transgender athletes from playing girls or women's school sports if they were born male. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, a Democrat, is expected to veto the bill, as she vetoed two similar measures in the previous two years. But this year the bill appears to have enough support to override any veto. The governor's office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Olympics-Paris 2024 to sell more tickets than expected in second phase - organisers

Demand to watch events at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has exceeded expectations and more seats than planned will be available to the public in the second phase of sales, organisers said on Thursday amid criticism of ticket prices. Games organisers said they sold 3.25 million tickets in the opening phase after setting a goal of 3 million.

Olympics-Swimming Australia pushes for 'legacy' home from Brisbane Games

Swimming Australia (SA) is hoping to leverage the 2032 Olympics to build a "national home" in Brisbane, arguing that the planned temporary pool at the Games will not leave a sufficient legacy for the sport. SA boss Eugenie Buckley told ABC radio the governing body was in talks with universities, developers and government on the location and design for a national aquatic centre.

Motor racing-Former F1 champion Button to enter three NASCAR races

Former Formula One world champion Jenson Button will take part in three NASCAR Cup Series races this year, starting at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) later this month, organisers announced on Thursday. Button, who won the F1 championship with Brawn GP in 2009, will make his Cup Series debut on March 26 at COTA in Austin, Texas.

Tennis-Murray says late career goal is to give best effort

Andy Murray said on Thursday that at this stage of his career he measures his success by the effort he gives on the court and not the ranking points he accumulates along the way. By that standard Murray's gutsy 6-7(5) 6-1 6-4 win over Argentina's Tomas Etcheverry at Indian Wells on Thursday was a triumph, as the Scot was forced to dig deep in the hard fought battle.

Tennis-Indian Wells title comes with no asterisk, says Fritz

The absence of world number one Novak Djokovic from the Indian Wells field will not diminish the achievement of the eventual winner of the tournament, defending champion Taylor Fritz told Reuters. One year ago the Southern California native captured the biggest title of his career in a draw that also did not feature the Serb, who is barred from entering the U.S. due to his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Soccer-Arsenal fight back to draw 2-2 at Sporting

Premier League leaders Arsenal did enough to hold Sporting Lisbon to a 2-2 draw in a lively first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta made six changes from the team that started the last-gasp 3-2 win over Bournemouth, giving forward Reiss Nelson his first start since November and a debut to defender Jakub Kiwior.

Former Fox exec convicted in FIFA bribery case, other acquitted

A Brooklyn federal jury on Thursday convicted a former 21st Century Fox executive and acquitted another after a trial over an alleged scheme to bribe South American soccer officials to secure lucrative broadcasting rights. Jurors found Hernan Lopez guilty but acquitted Carlos Martinez on the same charges. South American sports marketing company Full Play Group SA was also convicted.

Tennis-Murray and Raducanu battle to victory at Indian Wells

Britons Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu both showed remarkable heart to come out on the winning side of tough first round matches at Indian Wells on Thursday. Murray fired an ace out wide on match point to overcome Argentina's Tomas Etcheverry 6-7(5) 6-1 6-4 in the latest in a string of impressive comebacks for the ageless Scot.

Golf-Ramey makes good first impression grabbing Players Championship lead

Until this week, journeyman Chad Ramey had never before played the Stadium Course at the TPC Sawgrass but certainly found it to his liking, carding a error-free eight-under 64 to snatch the first round clubhouse lead at the Players Championship. The 30-year-old, who has made the cut in just five of 14 starts this season and a lowly 225 in the world rankings, was the surprise package of opening day collecting eight birdies evenly split between the front and back nine.

