Sports News Roundup: Kansas legislature passes bill to ban transgender athletes from girls' sports; Swimming-Titmus expecting fast times at Paris Olympics and more

Kansas legislature passes bill to ban transgender athletes from girls' sports

Kansas' Republican-led legislature on Thursday passed a bill that would ban transgender athletes from playing girls or women's school sports if they were born male. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, a Democrat, is expected to veto the bill, as she vetoed two similar measures in the previous two years. But this year the bill appears to have enough support to override any veto. The governor's office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Swimming-Titmus expecting fast times at Paris Olympics

Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus is gearing herself up for very quick races at next year's Paris Games and thinks everyone on the podium for the 400 metres freestyle will swim well under four minutes. The 22-year-old Australian edged Katie Ledecky by less than a second to win one of her two golds in the 400 at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and took the American's world record in May last year in a time of three minutes 56.40 seconds.

Olympics-Swimming Australia pushes for 'legacy' home from Brisbane Games

Swimming Australia (SA) is hoping to leverage the 2032 Olympics to build a "national home" in Brisbane, arguing that the planned temporary pool at the Games will not leave a sufficient legacy for the sport. SA boss Eugenie Buckley told ABC radio the governing body was in talks with universities, developers and government on the location and design for a national aquatic centre.

Motor racing-Former F1 champion Button to enter three NASCAR races

Former Formula One world champion Jenson Button will take part in three NASCAR Cup Series races this year, starting at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) later this month, organisers announced on Thursday. Button, who won the F1 championship with Brawn GP in 2009, will make his Cup Series debut on March 26 at COTA in Austin, Texas.

Tennis-Murray says late career goal is to give best effort

Andy Murray said on Thursday that at this stage of his career he measures his success by the effort he gives on the court and not the ranking points he accumulates along the way. By that standard Murray's gutsy 6-7(5) 6-1 6-4 win over Argentina's Tomas Etcheverry at Indian Wells on Thursday was a triumph, as the Scot was forced to dig deep in the hard fought battle.

Top 25 roundup: No. 13 Virginia damages UNC's NCAA hopes

Jayden Gardner scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as No. 13 Virginia handed North Carolina a potentially devastating 68-59 loss in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday in Greensboro, N.C. Reece Beekman added 15 points, five assists and five steals for the second-seeded Cavaliers (24-6), who will face Clemson in the semifinals on Friday. Armaan Franklin chipped in 14 points.

NBA roundup: Understaffed Bucks take down Nets

Bobby Portis led all players with 28 points and 13 rebounds, and Brook Lopez added 24 and 10 as the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks took down the visiting -- and likewise short-handed -- Brooklyn Nets 118-113 on Thursday. Lopez also finished with a career-high nine blocks, the most by a player in an NBA game this season. Grayson Allen finished with 19 points while Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton each had 11. The balanced contributions were particularly key with Giannis Antetokounmpo out of the lineup with right hand soreness.

Tennis-Fit-again Wawrinka hopes to fight on after return to top 100

Three-times Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka said his niggling injury problems were finally behind him after quarter-final runs in Rotterdam and Marseille catapulted him back into the top 100 in the world rankings. Wawrinka, 37, returned to the tennis circuit in March 2022 after more than a year on the sidelines following two operations on his left foot.

Tennis-Murray and Raducanu battle to victory at Indian Wells

Britons Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu both showed remarkable heart to come out on the winning side of tough first round matches at Indian Wells on Thursday. Murray fired an ace out wide on match point to overcome Argentina's Tomas Etcheverry 6-7(5) 6-1 6-4 in the latest in a string of impressive comebacks for the ageless Scot, who has resurrected his career after hip resurfacing surgery.

NHL roundup: Oilers rally, halt Bruins' 10-game win streak

Darnell Nurse scored with 4:49 left in regulation as the Edmonton Oilers came from two goals down to defeat the host Boston Bruins 3-2 on Thursday night. Nurse's shot from the left point beat Jeremy Swayman for the game-winning tally, putting an end to Boston's season-long, 10-game winning streak. Evan Bouchard and Ryan McLeod also scored for Edmonton, which has won back-to-back games and four of its last five.

