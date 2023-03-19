Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big threat; Olympics-Asia athletes back Paris pathway for Russians, Belarusians and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big threat

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in 15th place but none of his rivals were ruling out the Formula One championship leader fighting for victory on Sunday. The double world champion was sidelined by a sudden driveshaft failure in qualifying on Saturday after dominating every practice session.

Olympics-Asia athletes back Paris pathway for Russians, Belarusians

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) continued to pave the way for Russian and Belarusian athletes to qualify for next year's Paris Summer Games through events in the region when its Athletes Forum endorsed the principles behind it. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is coming under immense pressure from 35 governments, including the United States, Britain and France, to exclude athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus because of the invasion of Ukraine.

Women's NCAA roundup: No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast upsets No. 5 Washington State

For the second straight year, Florida Gulf Coast -- seeded 12th again -- upset a No. 5 seed in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, this time handing Pac-12 champs Washington State a 74-63 defeat in Villanova, Pa., on Saturday. FGCU (33-3) shot 55.6 percent from the floor and was led by the sharp shooting of Sha Carter, who poured in 24 points. Tishara Morehouse chipped in 16 points for the Eagles.

Rugby-Crusaders down Blues as Chiefs, Brumbies set Super Rugby pace

The Canterbury Crusaders made a statement with a dramatic 34-28 win over the Auckland Blues at Eden Park but it was the Waikato Chiefs and ACT Brumbies who continued to make the running in round four of Super Rugby Pacific. The often slow-starting Crusaders had lost two of their first three matches of the season, including a stunning upset at the hands of Fijian Drua last week, but hit their considerable stride in Saturday's re-match of last year's final.

BBC soccer commentator Lineker returns after suspension for criticising government

Former England football captain Gary Lineker returned to host the BBC's flagship soccer show on Saturday, a week after his suspension for criticising government immigration policy caused a row over the broadcaster's impartiality rules. BBC managers reversed their decision to suspend Lineker, the broadcaster's highest-paid presenter, after his colleagues refused to work in solidarity last weekend, forcing it to air soccer matches without normal commentary.

Tennis-Alcaraz and red-hot Medvedev set up Indian Wells final showdown

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz was far from his best but did enough to beat Italy's Jannik Sinner 7-6(4) 6-3 on Saturday and set up an Indian Wells final showdown with red-hot Russian Daniil Medvedev in the California desert. In a rematch of their thrilling U.S. Open quarter-final that the 19-year-old Spaniard won in five hard-hitting sets en route to winning the title, Alcaraz needed to save a set point in the opening frame against Sinner before reasserting his control.

Tennis-Djokovic to miss Miami Open over vaccine status

Novak Djokovic will miss next week's Miami Open after the Serbian was denied an exemption that would have allowed him to enter the U.S. despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19, tournament director James Blake said on Friday. "We tried to get Novak Djokovic to be allowed to get an exemption, but that wasn't able to happen," Blake told Tennis Channel.

Tennis-Alcaraz still trying to have fun despite target on his back

Teenager Carlos Alcaraz said he is unfazed by the pressure of being perceived as a favourite after his meteoric rise to the top of tennis, adding that he is not distracted by the lure of being world number one and simply trying to enjoy every match. The 19-year-old Spaniard, ranked second in the world, became the youngest number one ever after his U.S. Open win in September. He can return to the summit with victory over Daniil Medvedev in the Indian Wells final on Sunday.

Tennis-Coffee-powered Bopanna becomes oldest Masters champion at Indian Wells

Coffee connoisseur Rohan Bopanna credited the special Indian blends he consumes on Tour for his success after the 43-year-old became the oldest ATP Masters 1000 champion by winning the men's doubles title on Saturday. Bopanna and his playing partner Matthew Ebden of Australia beat the top-ranked pair of Dutchman Wesley Koolhof and Briton Neal Skupski 6-3 2-6 10-8 to claim their second title together and first of the season.

NHL-Sharks goalie Reimer declines to wear Pride jersey

San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer said he will not wear the National Hockey League team's Pride jersey during warm-ups ahead of their game against the New York Islanders on Saturday because they do not align with his religious beliefs. The 35-year-old Canadian said the decision was based on his Christian beliefs and added that he has "always strived to treat everyone that I encounter with respect," and that all members of the LGBTQ+ community should be welcomed in hockey.

