Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tiafoe says tennis fans should be given more freedom at matches; NBA roundup: Cavs sink Nets on last-second 3-pointer and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Tiafoe says tennis fans should be given more freedom at matches

American Frances Tiafoe said tennis should loosen its strict rules governing the behavior of fans attending matches to help attract a younger audience. According to tennis etiquette, fans should not make any noise during points and should only move to and from their seats when players take a break during the change of ends.

NBA roundup: Cavs sink Nets on last-second 3-pointer

Isaac Okoro hit a game-winning 3-pointer in the final second as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers rallied in the final two minutes for a stunning 116-114 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night in New York. The Cavaliers won for the ninth time in 12 games by outscoring the Nets 12-2 over the final 2:13.

Soccer-Two more Chinese soccer officials probed for serious violations of law

Two top Chinese Football Association (CFA) officials are being investigated for suspected serious violations of the law, the country's sports authority said in a statement on Friday. Wang Xiaoping, director of the CFA's disciplinary committee, is suspected of "severe law violations" and Huang Song, head of the competition department, is being probed for "severe law and rule violations", the General Administration of Sport said.

NHL roundup: Rangers get big division win vs. Hurricanes

Adam Fox ended a personal 24-game streak without a goal and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 to tighten the Metropolitan Division standings Thursday night in Raleigh, N.C. Artemi Panarin also scored for the Rangers and Mika Zibanejad had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 29 saves.

NBA-LeBron says no return date from foot injury

LA Lakers' forward LeBron James said there was no timetable for his return from the foot injury he suffered last month and refuted an earlier report on Thursday that stated he was hoping to take the court again on April 5. The Lakers are currently fighting for their playoff lives and, with nine games left, sit in 10th place in the Western Conference.

Athletics-Transgender athletes condemn ban on inclusion in female events

Transgender athletes have condemned World Athletics' exclusion of transgender women from elite female competitions, while the decision was welcomed by some sportswomen as a win for fairness. Athletics' global governing body on Thursday voted to ban transgender women who have gone through male puberty from competing in women's events, citing a "need to protect the female category".

NHL-Blackhawks will not wear Pride jerseys, citing player safety concerns

The Chicago Blackhawks will not wear pride warm-up jerseys during the National Hockey League team's Pride Night due to safety concerns related to the club's Russian players, The Athletic reported on Thursday. Citing two Blackhawk sources, The Athletic reported that the decision not to wear rainbow-themed jerseys as part of Pride Night festivities ahead of Sunday's showdown against the Vancouver Canucks was made by team management and security officials and not the players.

Athletics-World governing body bans transgender women athletes

World Athletics has banned transgender women from competing in elite female competitions and tightened testosterone restrictions for other athletes, the governing body said on Thursday. World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said that the decision to exclude transgender women who had gone through male puberty was based "on the overarching need to protect the female category".

WNBA-Tom Brady acquires ownership stake in Las Vegas Aces

NFL great Tom Brady has acquired an ownership stake in the reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, team owner Mark Davis announced on Thursday. "I am very excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization," said Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls in his 23-year playing career.

Boxing-Afghan Bromand keeps alive her Olympic dream in exile

Sadia Bromand is happy to show off her short hair, sports a few tattoos and boxes with the hope of representing her country in the Olympics - not everyone's taste, but all perfectly normal for a modern women of her age. What sets the 27-year-old apart is that all those features would cause her big trouble in Afghanistan, had she not fled her homeland 3-1/2 years ago ahead of the Taliban takeover.

(With inputs from agencies.)