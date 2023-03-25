Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Shipley sinks Sri Lanka in New Zealand's Auckland romp; Tennis-Alcaraz rolls into Miami Open third round, Andreescu stuns Sakkari and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Piquet ordered to pay $950k for racist, homophobic comments

Brazil's triple Formula One champion Nelson Piquet must pay 5 million Brazilian Reals ($953,050) in moral damages for racist and homophobic comments against Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, a Brazilian court ruled on Friday. In an interview in November 2021, Piquet used a racial slur referring to the seven-time world champion, when commenting on Hamilton's British Grand Prix crash with Max Verstappen.

Cricket-Afghan skipper Rashid hails maiden T20 win against Pakistan

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan hailed the team's maiden T20 victory against Pakistan but said their front-line batters need to improve ahead of the 50-overs World Cup in India later this year. Rashid and his teammates humbled a new-look Pakistan by six wickets in the opening T20 International in Sharjah on Friday.

Spring training roundup: Twins score late to power past Yankees

Emmanuel Rodriguez hit a three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning as the Minnesota Twins scored five runs in the last two innings to rally past the New York Yankees 6-4 in a spring training game Friday in Tampa, Fla. Eduoard Julien hit a solo homer in the eighth to close the Twins' deficit to 4-2. In the ninth with two down, Armani Smith delivered an RBI single off right-hander Albert Abreu and Rodriguez followed with his first home run of the spring.

Cricket-Shipley sinks Sri Lanka in New Zealand's Auckland romp

Henry Shipley claimed a career-best 5-31 to dismantle Sri Lanka as New Zealand steamrolled the tourists by 198 runs in the opening one-day international in Auckland on Saturday. Chasing 275 for victory, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 76 in the 20th over with Shipley orchestrating their rout on a lively track at the Eden Park.

Tennis-Alcaraz rolls into Miami Open third round, Andreescu stuns Sakkari

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz motored into the third round of the Miami Open with a 6-0 6-2 win over Argentine Facundo Bagnis on Friday while Canada's Bianca Andreescu upset Greek seventh seed Maria Sakkari to reach the last 32. The Spanish top seed, looking to back up his Indian Wells triumph with a Miami title to complete the coveted "Sunshine Double", barely broke a sweat as Bagnis was simply unable to keep pace with the variety in Alcaraz's game.

Ex-WWE chief McMahon pays back $17.4 million in investigation costs

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE) said on Friday Executive Chairman Vincent McMahon had paid $17.4 million to the company to cover costs related to an investigation into his alleged misconduct. McMahon, credited with transforming WWE from a regional player to a global giant, retired as CEO and chairman of the company in July last year. He returned to the board in January, after the probe was wrapped up.

Athletics-Transgender athletes condemn ban on inclusion in female events

Transgender athletes have condemned World Athletics' exclusion of transgender women from elite female competitions, while the decision was welcomed by some sportswomen as a win for fairness. Athletics' global governing body on Thursday voted to ban transgender women who have gone through male puberty from competing in women's events, citing a "need to protect the female category".

Soccer-Captain Mbappe at the double as stylish France thrash Netherlands

New France captain Kylian Mbappe lived up to expectations with two goals in a 4-0 statement home win against the Netherlands as Les Bleus got their Euro 2024 Group B qualifying campaign started in ruthless fashion on Friday. Mbappe, named skipper after Hugo Lloris ended his international career in January, set up Antoine Griezmann for the opener before scoring the third, after Dayot Upamecano had doubled the tally in a first-half blitz, before wrapping the scoring up late in front of an ecstatic crowd.

Soccer-'Let's not get carried away,' says Arnold as Australian youngsters shine

Australia coach Graham Arnold sought to dampen expectations on the country's crop of emerging players after the Socceroos' 3-1 win over Ecuador in Sydney on Friday in their first game since reaching the knockout rounds of last year's World Cup in Qatar. Jackson Irvine, Awer Mabil and teenager Garang Kuol were on target as Arnold handed debuts to Aiden O'Neill and Alex Robertson in his team's first appearance at home since losing to eventual World Cup winners Argentina in the last 16 in December.

Soccer-England not winning Euro 2024 would be a failure, says Maguire

England defender Harry Maguire said not winning next year's European Championship would be a failure for the team, after their progress in recent major tournaments. Manchester United captain Maguire, who has 54 caps, has been a mainstay in England's defence under manager Gareth Southgate and started every game at the World Cup in Qatar, where they were knocked out in the quarter-finals by France.

