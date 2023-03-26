Sports News Roundup: German Bachem wins first European Tour title with late blitz; Rybakina rallies past Badosa, Potapova upsets Gauff in Miami and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Rybakina rallies past Badosa, Potapova upsets Gauff in Miami

Elena Rybakina kept her "Sunshine Double" hopes alive as she battled from the brink to beat Paul Badosa in the Miami Open third round on Saturday, while Russian Anastasia Potapova upset Coco Gauff in three sets. Wimbledon champion Rybakina, fresh off her Indian Wells triumph last week, calmly saved a match point on serve in the second set and fired 60 winners, including a dozen aces, as she earned a gutsy 3-6 7-5 6-3 win.

Exclusive-Soccer-Ancelotti to Brazil would be a no-brainer, CBF president says

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti would be an obvious choice to fill Brazil's vacant managerial position if he becomes available at the end of the European season, Brazilian FA (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues has told Reuters. Rodrigues acknowledged that the 63-year-old Italian was his main target and everyone's favourite to be in charge of Brazil whose last coach Tite left the job after they were knocked out of the 2022 World Cup by Croatia in the quarter-finals.

Golf-German Bachem wins first European Tour title with late blitz

Nick Bachem surged away from the field on the back nine to win the Jonsson Workwear Open at Steyn City in Johannesburg on Sunday and record a maiden triumph on the European Tour. The German, ranked 464th in the world and on his first full year on the tour, finished four shots clear of the field after shooting a final round 64 for a total of 264.

Soccer-Foden withdraws from England squad after surgery for appendicitis

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has left the England squad ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine after undergoing surgery for acute appendicitis, the Premier League club said on Sunday. The 22-year-old played 12 minutes of England's 2-1 win in Italy earlier this week before undergoing surgery on their return to London.

Soccer-Russia host Iraq in first home match since invasion of Ukraine

Russia's men's team will host their first match on home soil since November 2021 on Sunday, a friendly against Iraq in St Petersburg, having been kicked out of international competition because of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Both European soccer body UEFA and global football's governing body FIFA decided in February, 2022 that all Russian teams - national or club sides - would be suspended from participation in their competitions following the invasion.

Soccer-Morocco coach Regragui in dreamland after win over Brazil

Morocco coach Walid Regragui has hailed his team as history makers after they followed up their giant-killing feats of last year's World Cup with their first win over Brazil in a friendly in Tangier on Saturday. The Atlas Lions became the first Arab team to defeat the five-times world champions, with goals from Sofiane Boufal and substitute Abdelhamid Sabiri earning Morocco a 2-1 victory.

Soccer-Leeds reopen stadium after police make arrest over security threat

Leeds United were allowed to reopen their Elland Road stadium on Sunday after they were advised by West Yorkshire Police to close the premises due to a security threat. The police said they had arrested a 20-year-old man on Friday "in connection with the incident and enquiries remain ongoing". The threat was made via social media on Thursday.

Soccer-Man City beat Chelsea to move level with WSL leaders Man Utd

Manchester City shook up the Women's Super League (WSL) title race with a 2-0 win over reigning champions Chelsea on Sunday to move up to second place behind leaders Manchester United, level on 38 points but behind on goal difference. Chelsea had the opportunity to move to the top of the standings with a victory but looked far from their best as the result dropped Emma Hayes's side to third, one point behind United and City. However, the London side have a game in hand.

Motorcycling-Dominant Bagnaia secures Portuguese GP double as Marquez crashes out

World champion Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati won the season-opening Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday as pole sitter Marc Marquez crashed out early in the race. Bagnaia won MotoGP's first ever sprint on Saturday and victory in Sunday's race, which he dominated after taking the lead, earned him another 25 points and a big lead at the top of the standings.

Cricket-South Africa chase down record T20 target to beat Windies

South Africa pulled off the highest successful run chase in Twenty20 international cricket on Sunday to beat the West Indies by six wickets at Centurion on an afternoon of blistering assault on the ball as well as the record books. Opener Quinton de Kock hit a first T20 century as South Africa scored 259-4 after being set an imposing target of 13 runs per over to win the match.

